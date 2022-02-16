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HOW IS THIS A THING? 16TH OF FEBRUARY 2022
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210 views • February 16, 2022
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Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/
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Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/02/16/how-is-this-a-thing-16th-of-february-2022/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
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This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/videos/particle-blue-abstract-animation-5187/
https://pixabay.com/videos/abstract-plexus-dark-geometric-47713/
https://pixabay.com/videos/future-orange-internet-www-web-2319/
https://pixabay.com/videos/ink-paint-water-drop-abstract-art-52223/
https://pixabay.com/videos/flag-country-canada-canadian-3d-34401/
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