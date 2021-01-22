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[Nov 8, 2020] SEED comic book - Page 18 initial motion graphic test (6.3K views on YouTube)
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67 views • January 22, 2021
I have for some time now been wanting to turn the comic book into an interactive motion graphic for use with an app. Recently an artist named Arthur Herring contacted me out of the blue expressing interest in doing precisely that. I liked the work he had done for his demo reel, so I hired him to get started on SEED: Paradise Lost. This was the first example he sent me to show what he had in mind and what he could do with my comic book art. I must say, I'm SUPER EXCITED! He doesn't do the app programming side of things though. So, if you or someone you know does that sort of thing, please contact me at [email protected] (serious inquiries only and preferably with links to samples of your work). It would be amazing if we can turn this around and have a fully functional app by the end of this year.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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