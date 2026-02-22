Tricia McLaughlin takes no prisoners!

Homeland Security advisor Tricia McLaughlin, an Ohio native, has become an absolute star in the Trump cabinet, taking down Democrats in the media and online with a cavalcade of facts to counter their stampede of stupid. Today, Tricia joins us live to discuss the defunding DHS, the role of ICE going forward after the decision to withdraw from Minnesomalia, Marco Rubio's declaration on the "rights" to a green card, and Hillary Clinton's embarrassing self-own on the deportation fight. Join us....

**********

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show



👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!