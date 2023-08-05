Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 4, 2023
After all the effort by independent media, the COVID vaccine is coming into focus as the prime suspect for the exploding rates of myocarditis in young adults. Despite attempts to explain it away as caused by the virus, science continues to point to the shot.
#Myocarditis #PaulOffit #RandPaul #StephaneBancel #Moderna
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34pyls-new-study-adds-to-tsunami-of-science-showing-covid-vax-damages-the-heart.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.