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TESLA CAR BATTERY EXPLODES IN TRAFFIC IN FLORIDA. LOOKS LIKE A CAR BOMB WENT OFF. BLOWS CAR IN HALF.
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398 views • November 03, 2021
I thought I might like to have a Tesla. Not now. Never mind. More videos you may be interested in:
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