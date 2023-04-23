"The Only Thing you Can Offer is Nuclear World War III and Hyperinflation" - Truth Activist Interrupted Speech by Senator Cory Booker and US Politician Chris Christie

The only thing you can offer is a third world nuclear war and hyperinflation. We are inches away from nuclear war... What is your peace plan? You offer only genocide and war.
Activist interrupted speech by Senator Cory Booker and US politician Chris Christie
