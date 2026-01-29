The COVID Shot Turned the Human Body Into a Transmitter, the SHOCKING new data

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new documentary might be the most mind blowing report we've ever seen on the covid vaccine. If took the shot your body is acting as a transmitter. One of the most eye opening scenes from the trailer shows signals being received... and then camera pans back and you realize the signals are coming from underground... in the corpses in the graveyard... people that had taken the shot... now dead... but still sending a signal.
Mirrored - Redacted
