The BIRDS of SAN FRANCISCO!

San Francisco International Airport is a large one. Usually two runways accommodate Landings. They are parallel, and are busy! Two runways accommodate Take-offs. The degree of precision required of controllers is very high to accomplish all safely. Added to the mix of Metal Planes are the Flesh and Blood Birds, who occupy the estuary in droves. You can watch parallel planes who land here at the same time on parallel runways!