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US air base in Iraq’s Balad targeted by drone attacks.
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20 views • April 29, 2021
US air base in Iraq’s Balad targeted by drone attacks.
Saberin News first reported the sound of an explosion at US’s Balad air base on Wednesday evening (local time), and wrote about the attack minutes later that an Iraqi resistance group, on condition of anonymity, claimed responsibility for the attack on Balad air base.
An American military branch stationed at Balad Air Force Base was recently targeted by a drone, which hit its target accurately, the statement said.
It should be noted that Balad Air Base, located in Iraq's Saladin province, 64 kilometers north of Baghdad, is the country's largest military base occupied by the United States and home to military fighter jets.
Saberin News first reported the sound of an explosion at US’s Balad air base on Wednesday evening (local time), and wrote about the attack minutes later that an Iraqi resistance group, on condition of anonymity, claimed responsibility for the attack on Balad air base.
An American military branch stationed at Balad Air Force Base was recently targeted by a drone, which hit its target accurately, the statement said.
It should be noted that Balad Air Base, located in Iraq's Saladin province, 64 kilometers north of Baghdad, is the country's largest military base occupied by the United States and home to military fighter jets.
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