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Tyrant: Democrat Governor Orders 14-Day Quarantine Of Easter Sunday Churchgoers
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14 views • April 12, 2020
Infowars.com - April 11, 2020
Kentucky’s Democrat Governor Andy Beshear has issued a draconian mandate ordering authorities to record the license plates of Easter Sunday church goers and then quarantine them for two weeks.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/tyrant-democrat-governor-orders-14-day-quarantine-of-easter-sunday-churchgoers/
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Kentucky’s Democrat Governor Andy Beshear has issued a draconian mandate ordering authorities to record the license plates of Easter Sunday church goers and then quarantine them for two weeks.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/tyrant-democrat-governor-orders-14-day-quarantine-of-easter-sunday-churchgoers/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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