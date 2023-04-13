Create New Account
Robert F Kennedy Jnr Speaking on the Medical-Industrial Complex And Surveillance State
Highlight reel captured from Bannons War Room where Robert F Kennedy Jnr discusses what he knows about Fauci, the origins of covid, the vaxx, and the involvement of the US Deep State and much more... Fantastic stuff. A MUST WATCH..


“Anthony Fauci and the Public Health Establishment”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Author, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health

This speech was given on March 5, 2023, during a Hillsdale College CCA seminar on “Big Pharma.”


