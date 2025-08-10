🔥 Throwback: Destroys Climate Alarmism & Exposes the Hypocrisy, Geologist Prof. Ian Plimer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 THROWBACK: Geologist DESTROYS climate alarmism: ‘Show us the proof or stop the lies’
Australian geologist Prof. Ian Plimer exposes the hypocrisy:
🔴 "There is NO climate emergency—it’s never been proven that human CO2 drives warming"
🔴 "Only 3% of emissions come from humans. 97% is NATURAL"
🔴"If you blame humans, you must PROVE nature’s 97% doesn’t matter. They can’t."