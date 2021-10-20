Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Owns Your Excrement (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.10.14)

The show's title is Who Owns your Excrement?

Are you aware that the FDA is taking steps to regulate excrement. Some people are selling theirs for $250 an ounce and Doctors are charging as much as $2,400 for fecal transplants.

Dr Daniels gives you the up to date poop - on Poop. You heard it here first. Tune in. Don't let them steal your Excrement. Tune in.

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