Secret Hollywood, The Inquisition, Scamdemic, Pedophiles, Alex Jones, A Bridge Too Far To Collapse
Resistance Rising
Topics list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* Assassin’s Creed: the movie—was the creative mind behind it a 2nd generation victim of Catholic child trafficking?

* Latin, medical terminology and the scamdemic.

* The truth about who has REAL power as evidenced through the mess that is our calendar.

* Thanos the Flying Nun

* Robert Bellarmine: Papal polymath of PsyOps and propaganda

* Who is James O’Keefe?

* Who is Alex Jones?

* How to handle vaxx mandates

* Whitney Webb: pedo enabler.

* How to protect your kids from pedophile groomers.

* Monster movies: the hidden agenda.

* How CGI should be used in movies vs. the insidious agenda it’s actually used for.

* Biblical cosmology.

* More on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

* The 2009 Plymouth child abuse case.

* Cabbalism around Brigitte Macron.

* Cyber is not security.

* Joe Biden: ready to fall.

* Louis Gossett Jr. was a Freemason.

* A Bridge Too Far: mythologizing premeditated slaughter.

* What really happened at Kent State?

