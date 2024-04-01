Secret Hollywood, The Inquisition, Scamdemic, Pedophiles, Alex Jones, A Bridge Too Far To Collapse

Topics list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* Assassin’s Creed: the movie—was the creative mind behind it a 2nd generation victim of Catholic child trafficking?

* Latin, medical terminology and the scamdemic.

* The truth about who has REAL power as evidenced through the mess that is our calendar.

* Thanos the Flying Nun

* Robert Bellarmine: Papal polymath of PsyOps and propaganda

* Who is James O’Keefe?

* Who is Alex Jones?

* How to handle vaxx mandates

* Whitney Webb: pedo enabler.

* How to protect your kids from pedophile groomers.

* Monster movies: the hidden agenda.

* How CGI should be used in movies vs. the insidious agenda it’s actually used for.

* Biblical cosmology.

* More on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

* The 2009 Plymouth child abuse case.

* Cabbalism around Brigitte Macron.

* Cyber is not security.

* Joe Biden: ready to fall.

* Louis Gossett Jr. was a Freemason.

* A Bridge Too Far: mythologizing premeditated slaughter.

* What really happened at Kent State?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/





GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6





coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/





Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4





CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network





On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16





On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/





Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC





Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420





Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3





BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

_____________________

Everything John Paul Harkins:

https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins



