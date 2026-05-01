New wave and post-punk revival, Features a prominent, driving bassline with a chorus effect, syncopated funk-influenced electric guitar scratches, and a steady drum machine-style beat with a crisp snare, A bright, polyphonic synthesizer plays sustained chords and rhythmic stabs, Male vocals are delivered in a rhythmic, spoken-word style with occasional melodic shifts, The arrangement includes sudden stops and starts, with a prominent cowbell accenting the percussion, Key of G major, 117 BPM

[Intro]

[driving bassline, syncopated electric guitar scratches, steady drum beat with cowbell]



[Verse 1]

[rhythmic male vocals]

And you may find yourself living in a shotgun shack

And you may find yourself in another part of the world

And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile

And you may find yourself in a beautiful house

With a beautiful wife

And you may ask yourself, well, how did I get here?



[Chorus]

[bright polyphonic synth enters, full band]

Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down

Letting the days go by, water flowing underground

Into the blue again, after the money's gone

Once in a lifetime, water flowing underground



[Verse 2]

[synth drops out, bass and guitar continue]

And you may ask yourself, what is that beautiful house?

And you may ask yourself, where does that highway go to?

And you may ask yourself, am I right, am I wrong?

And you may say to yourself, my God, what have I done?



[Chorus]

[synth re-enters]

Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down

Letting the days go by, water flowing underground

Into the blue again, into the silent water

Under the rocks and stones, there is water underground



[Outro]

[vocal harmonies enter]

Same as it ever was, same as it ever was

Same as it ever was, same as it ever was

Same as it ever was, same as it ever was

Same as it ever was, same as it ever was

[sudden stop] Ah!

