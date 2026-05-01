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🎵Once in a lifetime
wolfburg
wolfburg
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New wave and post-punk revival, Features a prominent, driving bassline with a chorus effect, syncopated funk-influenced electric guitar scratches, and a steady drum machine-style beat with a crisp snare, A bright, polyphonic synthesizer plays sustained chords and rhythmic stabs, Male vocals are delivered in a rhythmic, spoken-word style with occasional melodic shifts, The arrangement includes sudden stops and starts, with a prominent cowbell accenting the percussion, Key of G major, 117 BPM

[Intro]
[driving bassline, syncopated electric guitar scratches, steady drum beat with cowbell]

[Verse 1]
[rhythmic male vocals]
And you may find yourself living in a shotgun shack
And you may find yourself in another part of the world
And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile
And you may find yourself in a beautiful house
With a beautiful wife
And you may ask yourself, well, how did I get here?

[Chorus]
[bright polyphonic synth enters, full band]
Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down
Letting the days go by, water flowing underground
Into the blue again, after the money's gone
Once in a lifetime, water flowing underground

[Verse 2]
[synth drops out, bass and guitar continue]
And you may ask yourself, what is that beautiful house?
And you may ask yourself, where does that highway go to?
And you may ask yourself, am I right, am I wrong?
And you may say to yourself, my God, what have I done?

[Chorus]
[synth re-enters]
Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down
Letting the days go by, water flowing underground
Into the blue again, into the silent water
Under the rocks and stones, there is water underground

[Outro]
[vocal harmonies enter]
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
[sudden stop] Ah!

Keywords
a brightnew wave and post-punk revivalfeatures a prominentdriving bassline with a chorus effectsyncopated funk-influenced electric guitar scratchesand a steady drum machine-style beat with a crisp snarepolyphonic synthesizer plays sustained chords and rhythmic stabsmale vocals are delivered in a rhythmicspoken-word style with occasional melodic shiftsthe arrangement includes sudden stops and startswith a prominent cowbell accenting the percussionkey of g major117 bpm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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