JFK.Revisited.Through.The.Looking.Glass.2021 BEST EVIDENCE
Published Yesterday

Here you will find the very best evidence that JFK assassination was doctored. 

Not only that but a plethora of evidence was doctored by FBI, CIA and various Navy officials with Top secret clearance.

Watch my other JFK video that explains everything, it even names the people who shot JFK , they were 5 shooters and one was Woody Haroldson's father who openly admitted in prison that he was one of them because he was sent to jail for life for assassinating a high court judge. He also had a business card printed saying Gun for hire because he worked for the Mob 

It is not almost 100%  that there was a conspiracy to assassinate JFK and that President Johnson was involved with the  Assassination 

