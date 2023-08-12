JFK.Revisited.Through.The.Looking.Glass.2021 BEST EVIDENCE

Here you will find the very best evidence that JFK assassination was doctored.
Not only that but a plethora of evidence was doctored by FBI, CIA and various Navy officials with Top secret clearance.
Watch my other JFK video that explains everything, it even names the people who shot JFK , they were 5 shooters and one was Woody Haroldson's father who openly admitted in prison that he was one of them because he was sent to jail for life for assassinating a high court judge. He also had a business card printed saying Gun for hire because he worked for the Mob
It is not almost 100% that there was a conspiracy to assassinate JFK and that President Johnson was involved with the Assassination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.