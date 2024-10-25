⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (19 – 25 October 2024)

From 19 to 25 October, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 42 group strikes by high-precision weapons as well as attack drones to hit the oil-gas and energy enterprises which supported Ukrainian defence industry, as well as infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops and storage areas of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, ammo depots, fuel facilities, temp deployment areas of AFU troops, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries were hit.

▫️ Past week, the Sever Group of Forces has been eliminating the AFU formations in Kursk region.

Strikes by aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, six mechanised brigades, three airborne assault brigs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brig, four territorial defence brigs, and two natl guard brigs.

Kharkov direction, formations of an AFU motorised infantry brigade, airborne assault brig, and two territorial defence brigs were hit.

Week in the Sever GOFs area of responsibility, the enemy suffered losses of over 2,720 troops, 10 tanks, and 74 armoured fighting vehicles, including four Bradley infantry fighting vehics, and two M113 armoured personnel carriers made in the USA. Russian units destroyed 47 field artillery guns, 42 motor vehics, 11 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, as well as four field ammo depots.

▫️Zapad GOFs liberated Novosadovoye of the DPR.

Russian units hit manpower and materiel of a tank brigade, seven mech'd brigs, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade.

20 counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled.

Enemy's losses up to 3,180 troops, a tank, 11 armoured fighting vehics, including four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 28 motor vehics, and 30 field artill guns, 19 of which were manuf by NATO countries. Six electronic and counter-battery warfare stations & 8 field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ Yug GOFs continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Zoryanoye and Serebryanka (DPR).

Russian units engaged five mech'd brigs, two motorised rifle brigs, two infantry brigs, an assault brig, a mtn assault brig, an air assault brig, two airmobile brigs of the AFU, territorial defence brigs, and national guard brigs. 11 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.

Enemy losses to more than 5,410 troops, a tank, seven armoured fighting vehics, including 3 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 45 motor vehics, and 37 field artill guns, 13 of which were Western-made. 5 electronic warfare stations and 11 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs liberated Nikolayevka (DPR).

Russian units hit manpower and materiel of six mech'd brigs, a motorised infantry brig, two infantry brigs, a jaeger brig, an airborne brig, an air assault brig of the AFU, two marine brigs, two territorial defence brigs, two formations of the Natl Guard, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the Nat'l Police of UKR.

Also, 72 enemy counter-attacks were repelled.

Past week, losses of UKR armed groups to 3,130 troops, 28 armoured fighting vehics, including a French-made VAB APCs, as well as US-made: 4 Bradley IFVs, 7 M113 and M1117 APCs, and two HMMWV armoured fighting vehics. In addition, 35 field artill guns and 23 motor vehics were neutralised.

▫️Vostok GOFs captured more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units engaged formations of a mech'd brig, a motorised infantry brig, and three territorial defence brigs, a natl guard brig.



Enemy lost up to 750 troops, 3 armoured fight vehics, 21 motor vehicles, and 16 field artill guns, including 13 155-mm SP'd artill systs and howitzers made by NATO countries.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the manpower and hardware of the three mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two marine brigades, three territorial defence brigades, and a national guard brigade.



Enemy's losses up to 440 troops, 37 motor vehicles, & 9 field artillery guns. One German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile launcher and seven field ammo depots were neutralised.



▫️ Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force.



Air defence units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 39 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 521 fixed-wing UAVs during the week.



▫️ During the week, 55 UKR servicemen surrendered, including 39 servicemen on the line of contact in Kursk region.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,304 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,871 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,478 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,761 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,598 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.