2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 91

WWIII

There are some people we listen to that will say that “WWIII” has already begun. That we are in the midst of a war that most people just don’t recognize because it is not a conventional war like those fought in the past. Mind you, we could be at the brink of a nuclear exchange if we keep poking the bear, but it doesn’t appear to be today.





We must ask ourselves why and probably more importantly, who is behind all this? Who has something to gain by war. The “who” question is undoubtedly the Central Banks and the people that own them. The “why” question comes down to control and greed.

In addition, we have the actors very much invested in the goal of creating a “one-world governing body”. A few of these would be the WEF, WHO, Central Banks, and a few individuals, the billionaires/trillionaires, that hope to be at the top of the control center when the dust settles.





In our 02/01/2023 podcast we will look at these questions and other things relating to the global conflicts and WWIII. We have done a great deal of research on this and we use many sources of information to bring it to your attention. But, as always, we don’t expect you to take our word for any of this. We do expect you to use this as a launching point to do your own research.