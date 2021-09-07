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[Streamed live on Sep 7, 2021] Cutting Edge: Dirty Little Secrets, Bait N Switch Death Trap (full show)
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70 views • September 08, 2021
Cutting Edge: Dirty Little Secrets, Bait N Switch Death Trap (Live Tue 9/7/2021, 8AMEST)
The Pfizer injection is still considered experimental under U.S. law. There is a legal difference between products approved under authorization of emergency use (EAU) compared with those the FDA has fully licensed. The FDA issued another letter for the existing Pfizer shots which confirms they are still under EUA, are not fully approved, and has a liability shield. Health experts, policy makers & politicians deception is luring people into a dangerous trap.

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