How to Get Ripped & Lean Fast

John talks about how to get ripped and lean fast. Not just the supplements to take, but the diet, nutrition and training side as well. For men or women.
Macronutrient ratios as a starting point mentioned in the vid for those who need to establish a baseline:
- 1g of Protein per Pound of Goal Bodyweight (2.2g/kg of Goal Bodyweight)
- 0.3 - 0.5g of Fat per Pound of Goal Bodyweight (1.1g/kg of Goal Bodyweight)
- 1g of Carbohydrates per Pound of Goal Bodyweight (2.2g/kg of Goal Bodyweight)
