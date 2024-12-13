WHAT THE BLEEP!?!?!? WW3 OR ALIEN INVASION-WHICH IS IT???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO FROM JANUARY 2018
Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&t=870s
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!
GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
https://x.com/Crease19NEWS/status/1867246410120507542
https://www.the-sun.com/news/13081585/nato-chief-says-must-prepare-for-war/
https://x.com/MvonRen/status/1867272750756507875
https://x.com/Kobe_for_3/status/1867295365168345266
https://x.com/ExiledEarthling/status/1867230083024404921
https://yandex.com/video/preview/12587485600298429229
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/the-alien-invasion-false-flag-the-dying-confession-of-wernher-von-braun
https://english.agonia.net/index.php/poetry/13999194/The_Prophecies_of_Nostradamus
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1867266712007311632
https://x.com/CaptCoronado/status/1867217770703725051
https://x.com/SallyMayweather/status/1801834700152967483
https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1867049100522455285
https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1867300053850771799
https://x.com/VictorFromDE/status/1867066484297486772
https://x.com/RadarHits/status/1866839326845174261
https://x.com/_GlobalCrisis_/status/1867334152259088608