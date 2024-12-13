WHAT THE BLEEP!?!?!? WW3 OR ALIEN INVASION-WHICH IS IT???

VIDEO FROM JANUARY 2018

Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&t=870s





For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://x.com/Crease19NEWS/status/1867246410120507542

https://www.the-sun.com/news/13081585/nato-chief-says-must-prepare-for-war/

https://x.com/MvonRen/status/1867272750756507875

https://x.com/Kobe_for_3/status/1867295365168345266

https://x.com/ExiledEarthling/status/1867230083024404921

https://yandex.com/video/preview/12587485600298429229

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/the-alien-invasion-false-flag-the-dying-confession-of-wernher-von-braun

https://english.agonia.net/index.php/poetry/13999194/The_Prophecies_of_Nostradamus

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1867266712007311632

https://x.com/CaptCoronado/status/1867217770703725051

https://x.com/SallyMayweather/status/1801834700152967483

https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1867049100522455285

https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1867300053850771799

https://x.com/VictorFromDE/status/1867066484297486772

https://x.com/RadarHits/status/1866839326845174261

https://x.com/_GlobalCrisis_/status/1867334152259088608

https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1867308207921643750