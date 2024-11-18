BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden found his way out of the Amazon, now at the G20 Summit - not sure he knows that though
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
204 views • 5 months ago

Biden at the G20 Summit, not sure he knows that though. 

Adding: 

The State Department is currently unable to confirm a change in U.S. policy regarding allowing Kiev to strike Russia with long-range weapons. 

Adding: 

Borrell stated that Kiev has received permission from the U.S. to strike deep into Russia "up to 300 km."

🐻 Literally every piece of news regarding the use of long-range NATO weapons says something different.

Adding: 

Scholz reiterated that he does not intend to supply Kiev with Taurus missiles or allow strikes deep into Russia. 

According to him, the delivery of these missiles, due to their technical characteristics, would require taking responsibility for configuring their guidance systems for strikes on targets in Russia. 

"But this is something I cannot and do not want to take responsibility for," Scholz said on the sidelines of the G20.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
