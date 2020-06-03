© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U. MMS: Making your own liquid Sodium Chlorite from 80% flakes down to 22.4% liquid
Follow
17
Download MP3
Share
Report
3768 views • June 03, 2020
See how to take dry Sodium Chlorite Flakes at 80% potency and dilute it down to 22.4% with distilled water. The diluted liquid can then be used to purify water or to make "MMS" Chlorine Dioxide with the help of an acidic activator like Citric Acid (50%) or Hydrochloric Acid (4%). In this video I make 1000 grams of Sodium Chlorite by mixing 720 grams of water with 280 grams of dry flakes of 80% NaClO2. 280 g NaClO2 + 720 H2O = 1000 grams of Liquid Sodium Chlorite at 22.4%.
Link to spreadsheet to help with mixing amounts: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Link to spreadsheet to help with mixing amounts: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.