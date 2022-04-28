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How to grow great garlic, onions, leeks and spring onions | Growing vegies | Gardening Australia
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253 views • April 28, 2022
In Australia, April is the time to plant your alliums.
If you're going to grow garlic, leeks, onions or spring onions this year then Tino's tips should give you the best crops possible.
There's a myth that garlic should be planted on the shortest day of the year and harvested on the longest. In the UK and Europe that might hold some truth but in Australia it is just a myth – you need to get your garlic in earlier. April is the prime time to plant!
FEATURED PLANTS
02:11 GARLIC 'SPANISH ROJA' Allium sativum cv.
02:21 GARLIC 'DUNGANSKI' Allium sativum cv.
02:33 ELEPHANT GARLIC Allium ampeloprasum
03:20 POTATO ONION Allium cepa
03:53 LEEK 'DURABEL' Allium ampeloprasum cv.
04:28 SPRING ONION 'RED BEARD' Allium cepa cv.
Tino's Top Garlic Tip - Garlic needs a good chill to start shooting, so he plants the cloves into furrows so they're just covered - that way they get a touch of frost. Backfill around the shoots as they grow.
HOW TO ... PLANT ALLIUMS
Pick a sunny spot
Add a barrow load of homemade compost for every 2 square metres
Add a bit of aged manure, about a bucket per square metre, but absolutely never use the fresh stuff; it will lower their resistance to pests
00:48 Cultivate the soil to a fine tilth to clear the way for the bulbs
Sweeten the soil with a tight fistful of dolomite per square metre
- plant garlic and elephant garlic bulbs 15cm apart
- plant potato onions 20cm apart
- plant seedlings 10cm apart
Water in seedlings, but not bulbs as they can rot
Timing is CRITICAL - plant in April!
In Australia we've got over 100 different cultivars of garlic that work in different climates and different places. Worldwide, there are probably over 1000 different cultivars of garlic so there are plenty to try!
See the latest content from Gardening Australia as it goes live by hitting subscribe: http://ab.co/GardeningYouTube
Watch Gardening Australia on ABC iview: http://iview.abc.net.au/programs/gard...
About Gardening Australia:
Gardening Australia is an ABC TV program providing gardening know-how and inspiration. Presented by Australia's leading horticultural experts, Gardening Australia is a valuable resource to all gardeners through the television program, the magazine, books, DVDs and extensive online content.
Connect with other Gardening Australia fans:
Like Gardening Australia on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gardeningaust...
Follow Gardening Australia on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/gardeningaus...
Visit the Gardening Australia website: http://www.abc.net.au/gardening
This is an official Australian Broadcasting Corporation YouTube channel.
********
Contributions may be removed if they violate ABC's Online Conditions of Use http://www.abc.net.au/conditions.htm (Section 3).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Gardening Australia
https://www.youtube.com/c/GardeningAustralia/videos
If you're going to grow garlic, leeks, onions or spring onions this year then Tino's tips should give you the best crops possible.
There's a myth that garlic should be planted on the shortest day of the year and harvested on the longest. In the UK and Europe that might hold some truth but in Australia it is just a myth – you need to get your garlic in earlier. April is the prime time to plant!
FEATURED PLANTS
02:11 GARLIC 'SPANISH ROJA' Allium sativum cv.
02:21 GARLIC 'DUNGANSKI' Allium sativum cv.
02:33 ELEPHANT GARLIC Allium ampeloprasum
03:20 POTATO ONION Allium cepa
03:53 LEEK 'DURABEL' Allium ampeloprasum cv.
04:28 SPRING ONION 'RED BEARD' Allium cepa cv.
Tino's Top Garlic Tip - Garlic needs a good chill to start shooting, so he plants the cloves into furrows so they're just covered - that way they get a touch of frost. Backfill around the shoots as they grow.
HOW TO ... PLANT ALLIUMS
Pick a sunny spot
Add a barrow load of homemade compost for every 2 square metres
Add a bit of aged manure, about a bucket per square metre, but absolutely never use the fresh stuff; it will lower their resistance to pests
00:48 Cultivate the soil to a fine tilth to clear the way for the bulbs
Sweeten the soil with a tight fistful of dolomite per square metre
- plant garlic and elephant garlic bulbs 15cm apart
- plant potato onions 20cm apart
- plant seedlings 10cm apart
Water in seedlings, but not bulbs as they can rot
Timing is CRITICAL - plant in April!
In Australia we've got over 100 different cultivars of garlic that work in different climates and different places. Worldwide, there are probably over 1000 different cultivars of garlic so there are plenty to try!
See the latest content from Gardening Australia as it goes live by hitting subscribe: http://ab.co/GardeningYouTube
Watch Gardening Australia on ABC iview: http://iview.abc.net.au/programs/gard...
About Gardening Australia:
Gardening Australia is an ABC TV program providing gardening know-how and inspiration. Presented by Australia's leading horticultural experts, Gardening Australia is a valuable resource to all gardeners through the television program, the magazine, books, DVDs and extensive online content.
Connect with other Gardening Australia fans:
Like Gardening Australia on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gardeningaust...
Follow Gardening Australia on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/gardeningaus...
Visit the Gardening Australia website: http://www.abc.net.au/gardening
This is an official Australian Broadcasting Corporation YouTube channel.
********
Contributions may be removed if they violate ABC's Online Conditions of Use http://www.abc.net.au/conditions.htm (Section 3).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Gardening Australia
https://www.youtube.com/c/GardeningAustralia/videos
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