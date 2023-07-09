Create New Account
Australia - THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OF THE LAST 5 YEARS 😳💯🇦🇺🆘🆘🆘
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Well folks, if this censorship bill goes through, you can kiss our way of life goodbye forever!

The Albanese government has a sinister and cunning plan to silence us all, and we only have a few weeks to stop it.

If you think the censorship was bad now, if this goes through, we will be completely silenced.

I’m asking that you watch this video in full and FORWARD IT TO 10 OTHER PEOPLE.

Massive action is needed.

Please do not underestimate the importance of your efforts.

I will leave the channel clear of any other posts until we get at least 10K views.

This is SO important.

“Australia has 32 days to stop the censorship Bill empowering ACMA to determine truth on social media.

Labor is exempt from regulations:

"It's down to anyone who believes they should be free to speak truth to power, not truth approved by power.

~Dave Oneegs

Have your say 👇

https://www.acma.gov.au/have-your-say

https://twitter.com/ellymelly/status/1675672141843558400?s=20

Source @Dave Oneegs Aussie chat 💬

Thanks to The Crowhouse

censorshipfreedom of speechaustralia

