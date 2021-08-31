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CIA Operation CYCLONE, NWO, Afghanistan, Bush Senior, CIA Drug trafficking
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104 views • August 31, 2021
CIA Operation CYCLONE, NWO, Afghanistan, Bush Senior, CIA Drug trafficking | Under the Bush with the CIA (1989)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Under-the-Bush-with-the-CIA-(1989):1?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
https://archive.org/details/AV_379-UNDER_THE_BUSH_WITH_THE_CIA
379. UNDER THE BUSH WITH THE CIA (1989)
Former CIA case officer John R. Stockwell analyzes the CIA in relationship to George Bush and world affairs. Bush's history with the CIA is presented, and his attitudes toward handling affairs of state with covert actions abroad and curtailing dissent at home are assessed. John then reviews the CIA covert actions which are in progress around the world. He also evaluates the devastating effects which the CIA sponsored war in Afghanistan had on that country and its people, leaving the country in such a state of political turmoil and destruction that it is doomed to many years of further bloodshed.
Recorded February 16, 1989
Copyright February, 1989
This movie is part of the collection: Alternative Views
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Under-the-Bush-with-the-CIA-(1989):1?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
https://archive.org/details/AV_379-UNDER_THE_BUSH_WITH_THE_CIA
379. UNDER THE BUSH WITH THE CIA (1989)
Former CIA case officer John R. Stockwell analyzes the CIA in relationship to George Bush and world affairs. Bush's history with the CIA is presented, and his attitudes toward handling affairs of state with covert actions abroad and curtailing dissent at home are assessed. John then reviews the CIA covert actions which are in progress around the world. He also evaluates the devastating effects which the CIA sponsored war in Afghanistan had on that country and its people, leaving the country in such a state of political turmoil and destruction that it is doomed to many years of further bloodshed.
Recorded February 16, 1989
Copyright February, 1989
This movie is part of the collection: Alternative Views
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