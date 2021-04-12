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🔷BILL COOPER...The ORIGINAL WHISTLE BLOWER 🔊 Part THREE of Four 🔶UN-CUT🔶
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35 views • April 12, 2021
In this part, Bill talks about the Kennedy assassination. Explains how our country was formed to bring about the NEW WORLD ORDER. Explains the beliefs of the Illuminati, how they have infiltrated our government, and how they are using the book of Revelation as their guide.
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