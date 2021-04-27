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Musicians' Life Hacks 9: Become aware of your different minds
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A little hint at some of the deeper work of The Conscious Music School: are you aware of and able to employ different aspects of your mind to a performance? Consciously combining intellect, emotion and body wisdom can make for a truly spellbinding performing state.
http://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
http://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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