Seven Loves

Gandalph - The new scale of awakeness - which scales of justice for YOU applies to your weights and measurements. Action and definition go hand in hand. Things that are not measured cannot be improved upon. A little critical self-examination is in order. Here are some tools, cuz I'm a tool guy.
@Arhanta_Yoga https://youtu.be/kqmi3tlFXSA
Wanna do some YOGA? An excellent start https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IDlNVIItfc
Gandalph - Locals Library - For Show Notes ---
https://drunkengandalph.locals.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.