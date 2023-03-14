Why Tucker's Footage Was Stopped: Confirms Initial Capitol Breachers Were Fed Agents, Says Santilli

Pete Santilli drops bombs on January 6th narrative. Santilli says the FBI facial recognition confirms majority of initial capitol breachers were federal agents.





InfoWars.com - FBI Facial Recognition Confirms Majority of Initial Capitol Breachers Were Federal Agents

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=640f9227a7f0a85046a1dc2f

