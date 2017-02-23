[Feb 23, 2017] Is the spinning globe model the "Strong Delusion" of Scripture? (100K views on YouTube!)

In this closing segment from my second lecture in Amsterdam, I ask the question, "Is the spinning globe model the Strong Delusion of Scripture?" 2 Thess. 2:9-12 says that it will be associated with the "lawless one" who is the Beast - the Antichirst (yes, I know I made a mistake in the slide presentation and said 1 Thess. 2 - I corrected it for the full version of this talk). Because people prefer to follow his ways and have refused the love of the truth, GOD says HE is the one who sends strong delusion, so that those who don't want to believe HIM will believe a lie. So much of the spinning Earth model relates to the numbers 666. Is that just a coincidence?If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: