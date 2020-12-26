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Netanyahu's vaxx magic trick & South Australia lock-down #Covid19 #Communism
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186 views • December 26, 2020
Netanyahu's vaxx magic trick & South Australia lock-down #Covid19 #Communism,, Today I wanted to talk about some headlines, but especially focusing on Benjamin Netanyahus fake vaccine he took for the media, due to the fact that 75% of people in Israel claim they will NOT take it. I'd also like to talk about the situation in South Australia last week, involving the woodvile pizza bar.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4SYaiQKIGjwzzrK-rH4_XA
QUOTE ,, Trust, but verify. Ronald Reagan
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4SYaiQKIGjwzzrK-rH4_XA
QUOTE ,, Trust, but verify. Ronald Reagan
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