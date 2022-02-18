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BLACK HOLE FORMED IN OPERATION: WARP SPEED🌀
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90 views • February 18, 2022
https://gab.com/JoeyCamp2020/posts/107815976903811217 - thanks, Eph😎
(Via: Andy Ngo) Facebook/Meta's Manager of Community Development, Jeren A. Miles, was allegedly caught in an amateur child sex sting.
YouTube channel "Predator Catchers Indianapolis" live-streamed their interrogation of him.
https://archive.vn/TIFnB - one of many archives
CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS, YA STUPID BASTARDS!!!
Oh...let it be my honour to present to you Dr. Paul Gosselin's website, https://gabrielhealthministry.com/ - here's a preview:👨⚕️
Doctor Paul Gosselin has been in the medical field since his service in the United States Navy as a Corpsman. He graduated from UNE in 1994 from the School of Osteopathic Medicine. He became Board certified in Internal Medicine in 1998 following his residency in the UMass system. He has graduated to Functional Health Coaching and Holistic Care. We provide referrals to a number of amazing healers within Maine Stands Up, founded by Dr. Christiana Northrup.
(Via: Andy Ngo) Facebook/Meta's Manager of Community Development, Jeren A. Miles, was allegedly caught in an amateur child sex sting.
YouTube channel "Predator Catchers Indianapolis" live-streamed their interrogation of him.
https://archive.vn/TIFnB - one of many archives
CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS, YA STUPID BASTARDS!!!
Oh...let it be my honour to present to you Dr. Paul Gosselin's website, https://gabrielhealthministry.com/ - here's a preview:👨⚕️
Doctor Paul Gosselin has been in the medical field since his service in the United States Navy as a Corpsman. He graduated from UNE in 1994 from the School of Osteopathic Medicine. He became Board certified in Internal Medicine in 1998 following his residency in the UMass system. He has graduated to Functional Health Coaching and Holistic Care. We provide referrals to a number of amazing healers within Maine Stands Up, founded by Dr. Christiana Northrup.
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