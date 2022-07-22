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Stew Peters Full Show: Spike Proteins in Blood Transfusions
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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1140 views • July 22, 2022

TWA 800 TRUTH, DANGER, Spike Proteins in Blood Transfusions, Global Deaths SURGE .We have a BRAND NEW episode that Truth-Pills you harder than EVER!

William Teele joins to talk about what REALLY happened to flight 800 that left 230 souls perished. He believes that OUR military shot down the plane with a missile, & have been trying to cover it up for YEARS.Why does he believe it? Because he was THERE when it happened.  Dr. Ariyana Love joins to talk about the surge in Global deaths since the COVID Jab was administered, mandated, and forced!
Bazzel Bad joins to expose the Biden Administration’s funding of US aircraft & busses trafficking children.
Dr. Thomas Levy joins to expose the concerns of receiving and giving vaccinated blood!

Keywords
trumprussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucialex jonepfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy