A New York Lady Is Happy To Meet NFSC Rescue Team for Ukrainian in Medyka

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/06/2022 New York lady Victoria wants to come and help brighten people’s day a little bit by putting on an inflatable Pokeman costume and handing out candy and coloring books. She ran into people from NFSC in New York City before and was handed some pamphlets. She is happy to see people tryiing to do something positive in such a dark and kind of scary time in this part of the world. She believes her quality comes from her family.