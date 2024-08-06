VALLEY FORGE | SONG by JMC

VALLEY FORGE

"OH GLORIOUS AMERICA WE HAV ECOME TO SET YOU FREE"





"I wrote this song in I think it was the year 1999 while living up in the mountains of Colorado about 8,000 feet elevation in a beautiful town in the San Juan Mountains called Ouray.





General Sherman was interviewed in his later years by the Chicago Tribune front page I believe. He told a story of when General George Washington when Washington after prayer at Valley Forge confided in him stating that he ws visited by three Angels as a series of potential outcomes should Washington chose to or not to be victorious in the battle that faced him. Have a listen.





This song, "VALLEY FORGE" was part of a CD collection I wrote, co-produced and performed on called "Songs from The Light". Song titles are, Wondrous Skies, Message of Love, Save America, We Are America, Friend in the Sky, The Flame, God's Country, King of Fools, Valley Forge, and Powers of Light. I met two wonderful ladies while there who did the vocals on these tracks with minimal singing from me.





I attended a songwriter symposium in Durango, Colorado pitching the songs to the music industry in search of new songs to bring to famed artists. They pretty much discarded my music and asked me "Save America" from what? I guess like Panasonic, I was slightly ahead of my time. Well today this song is most relevant.





When your children and grandchildren ask you "What were you doing when the global governance was being thrust down the throat of America and the world- what will your answer be" - freedom, it's up to U.S. Hope you enjoy it. Hope it inspires you. Hope you share it far and wide. Our efforts today are for posterity. Blessings."

-JMC





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/wp-content/uploads/Songs-of-Freedom-Songs-From-The-Light-John-Michael-Chambers.mp4





www.StormIsUponUs.com