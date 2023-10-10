REALITY IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY

https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

^^^^ Here, they are bragging about it.



https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fact-check-biden-voter-protection-not-idUSKBN27E2VH

^^^^^^ Here they are reminding you that they have CREATED a new industry (fact-checking) to cover-up their evil ways.

https://freebeacon.com/elections/biden-we-have-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization/



The fact-checkers don't deny this clip is real. They explain it away as a "slip of the tongue". In actuality, sometimes a person's conscience takes control of their evil nature ... but it only ever lasts for a few seconds if you are a leftist.