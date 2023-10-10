Create New Account
REALITY IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
7 Subscribers
104 views
Published 15 hours ago

https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

^^^^ Here, they are bragging about it.


https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fact-check-biden-voter-protection-not-idUSKBN27E2VH
^^^^^^ Here they are reminding you that they have CREATED a new industry (fact-checking) to cover-up their evil ways.

https://freebeacon.com/elections/biden-we-have-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization/

The fact-checkers don't deny this clip is real. They explain it away as a "slip of the tongue". In actuality, sometimes a person's conscience takes control of their evil nature ... but it only ever lasts for a few seconds if you are a leftist.

Keywords
obamaclintonbarrbidenpencegarlandcarter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket