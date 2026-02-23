Mexico: Clashes between CJNG & Gov't forces in Michoacán - clip 1

Clashes between CJNG and government forces in Michoacán.

Fighting has intensified around the town of Zacapu.

Reposting 2 videos, that didn't process for some reason this morning.

During yesterday’s operation in El Grullo, a close associate of “El Mencho” was killed.

Cesar Macias, known as “El Tuli” (Tulipan), was eliminated in a helicopter strike, reportedly hit by minigun fire.

After his boss’s death, he coordinated attacks from the town and allegedly offered 20,000 pesos for each soldier killed.

“El Tuli” was considered one of El Mencho’s most trusted men. The military knew his exact location, flew in by helicopter, and took him out, suggesting someone inside the cartel may have leaked his position.