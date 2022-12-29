⚡️10 critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine were damaged as a result of a morning missile attack, - DSNS--

Footage of a cruise missile flying over Kiev - 122922

The following are various posted msgs after midnight, Thurs 122922, US CT.

12:13 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡At the moment, there are many reports of missiles over the eastern regions of Ukraine

12/29/2022 12:14 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️It is reported about the flight of missiles over Sumy and Kharkiv. Part of the missiles are flying in the direction of Kiev

12/29/2022 12:19 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Loitering ammunition strikes Chernihiv region

[12/29/2022 12:30 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Ukrainian media reports that explosions are heard in Kiev and the region.

[12/29/2022 12:49 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Also Kiev / region. There is a second recorded arrival

[12/29/2022 12:49 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Explosions in the Zhytomyr region.

[12/29/2022 12:52 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡ The Gauleiter of the Kryvyi Rih military administration announced missile launches from ships of the Black Sea Fleet and strategic bombers.

A rocket flight was recorded over Odessa. Most likely towards Western Ukraine. Gauleiter of the Lviv region announced the likelihood of a strike.

[12/29/2022 12:53 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡A new wave of missiles is coming from the south, southeast, Ukrainian media report

[12/29/2022 12:56 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Poltava region explosions

[12/29/2022 1:03 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Report about new explosions in Kharkiv

[12/29/2022 1:03 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Explosions also in the Poltava and Odessa regions.

[12/29/2022 1:04 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Explosions in Nikolaev

[12/29/2022 1:09 AM]

🇺🇦 In Odessa, DCE anti-aircraft missiles are being disposed of by self-explosion.

Locals write that air defense is idling

[12/29/2022 1:09 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Several explosions happened in Kiev - Mayor Klitschko

[12/29/2022 1:10 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡ Explosions in Kharkov

[12/29/2022 1:13 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦 New explosion in Odessa.

[12/29/2022 1:15 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Partially de-energized railway communication on the Left Bank (Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions).

This means that there are arrivals for energy infrastructure facilities.

[12/29/2022 1:17 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡ The head of the Kharkiv region, Sinegubov, said that a critical energy infrastructure facility was hit in the Slobodsky district.

[12/29/2022 1:43 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦 After arrivals in Western Ukraine (explosions are reported in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions), blackouts began in a number of cities.

There are also arrivals in Odessa, Ochakov, Zaporozhye (region), Kharkov region. In Odessa, the electricity and water were turned off. Cellular and internet outages.

Since the beginning of the attack, there have been reports that in addition to attacks on infrastructure, the Russian Aerospace Forces are hitting the positions of Ukrainian air defense crews in a number of areas (previously it was reported about the defeat of air defense systems in Odessa, destroyed after they worked on a false target).

[12/29/2022 1:50 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Substation hit in Usatovo, Odessa region

[12/29/2022 1:50 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡In Odessa, locals record a hit in an air defense battery. There was a chaotic scattering of rockets into the sky.

[12/29/2022 1:51 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Explosions in the Ternopil region and Ivano-Frankivsk.

,[12/29/2022 1:51 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Local authorities reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged in the Goloseevsky district of Kiev

[12/29/2022 1:52 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡90% of Lviv is currently without electricity - local authorities

[12/29/2022 2:27 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Russia will not talk to anyone on the basis of the "peace formula" proposed by Zelensky - Sergei Lavrov in an interview with RIA Novosti

[12/29/2022 2:30 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡A missile attack was carried out on the clusters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk

[12/29/2022 2:34 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦 In the Kherson region, the FSB detained a Ukrainian agent who was transmitting data to the SBU on the deployment and routes of the Russian Armed Forces for subsequent artillery strikes

[12/29/2022 2:35 AM]

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡Explosions thundered in the Chernihiv region. Earlier, Ukrainian "sources" wrote about the UAV flight from the territory of Belarus.





