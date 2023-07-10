Russia Shocked! Germany Secretly Adds Dozens of US-made Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine

US Military News
Jul 9, 2023
In today's video, we have some exciting news to share about Germany's commitment to providing military assistance to Ukraine. Recent reports suggest that Germany has arranged to supply Ukraine with 66 armored personnel carriers (APCs) by the end of this year. Let's dive into the details of this significant development.
According to the German Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Germany has enlisted the services of the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau group, located in Flensburg, Germany, to fulfill the contract for the armored personnel carriers. Flensburger Fahrzeugbau specializes in the production of the FFG Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), which are based on the German version of the BATT UMG, originally manufactured by The Armored Group in the United States.
