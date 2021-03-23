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GREATEST MOVE OF GOD FEAST OF FIRST FRUITS?
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25 views • March 23, 2021
The Greatest move of God could take place this April 5th-2021 on the Feast of First Fruits.
IMPORTANT WHEN WATCHING THIS VIDEO
I ask everyone to repent but the Lord has told me that many would like nothing more then to repent but they can't get free no matter what they do.
The Lord says I see your heart of willingness to obey and therefore I am coming to set you free.
2nd message is an introduction to our next video titled, PART 1 FALSE TEACHING OF NO ONE CAN KNOW WHEN THE RAPTURE WILL TAKE PLACE EXPOSED
I have a huge job to do. I have to show God's people what the Lord told me about the false teaching that no one can know the day or the hour when the Rapture will `take place.
I asked the Lord why everyone believes this lie and He told me" it's because they think I told them"
Here is the latest revelation that the Lord gave me.
Trump will be the last President and will be in power right up until the very day the Rapture will take place.
If you think that's crazy watch what else the Lord told me about Trump.
Ranger
IMPORTANT WHEN WATCHING THIS VIDEO
I ask everyone to repent but the Lord has told me that many would like nothing more then to repent but they can't get free no matter what they do.
The Lord says I see your heart of willingness to obey and therefore I am coming to set you free.
2nd message is an introduction to our next video titled, PART 1 FALSE TEACHING OF NO ONE CAN KNOW WHEN THE RAPTURE WILL TAKE PLACE EXPOSED
I have a huge job to do. I have to show God's people what the Lord told me about the false teaching that no one can know the day or the hour when the Rapture will `take place.
I asked the Lord why everyone believes this lie and He told me" it's because they think I told them"
Here is the latest revelation that the Lord gave me.
Trump will be the last President and will be in power right up until the very day the Rapture will take place.
If you think that's crazy watch what else the Lord told me about Trump.
Ranger
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