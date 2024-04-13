What the W.H.O. has planned for all of us - to ignore existing Human Rights Laws

LIsten as the W.H.O. explains its plan to make humanity suffer. and to remove 'FREEDOM OF SPEECH'

MUSIC:

THE SOUND OF SIRENS - DrDrMcHonkHonk

Mirrored - wil paranormal

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/