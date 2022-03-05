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The Peoples Convoy from Elk City Oklahoma from the air
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12 views • March 05, 2022
Wildcat launched the drone and was able to catch the convoy as it came through town, even after a three hour delay the patriots were still cheering them on. This is uniting America, as it should be.
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