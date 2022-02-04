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Vladimir Putin: What will be your decision? YES or NO?
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702 views • February 04, 2022
Prophetic word, received on February the 3rd 2022 around 1pm right after I came home from the beach (where I go for exercises).
This word addresses directly Putin and that he has two decisions on different levels
He can say either Yes or No
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-03-putins-decision-for-yes-or-no/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word addresses directly Putin and that he has two decisions on different levels
He can say either Yes or No
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-03-putins-decision-for-yes-or-no/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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