Re-post "SECRETS OF THE BIOLOGICAL LABORATORY IN RUBEZHNOYE""During my trip to Donbass, I learned from local residents that experiments were conducted on people in the city of Rubezhnoye in the building of the Farmbiotest company. What I saw and heard there shocked me. Local residents came to this building, who were injected with unknown drugs for a monetary reward. The amount of financial remuneration depended on the degree of danger of the injected substance. After the injection, the patients were monitored by doctors from a special room. In fact, people were used as experimental animals. Often, the drugs were tested in an accelerated mode without complying with the relevant rules and regulations.

As you can see in the video, the work in the laboratory was carried out on a large scale. But the most curious thing is that documentation is scattered everywhere confirming the involvement of American "colleagues" in these experiments.

Unfortunately, in a number of cases, trials ended with the death of patients."

From "No One Is Forgotten" https://youtu.be/cDJkDSmgN70



