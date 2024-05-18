Hezbollah Bombs a Military Jeep at a Military Base in Northern Occupied Palestine
Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting the Ramya site of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. 2024/04/11
