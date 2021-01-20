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When The Church Capitulates To The State - Ep. 16 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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371 views • January 20, 2021
Give the government an inch and they'll be sure to take a mile! Churches in America need to wake up to the fact virtue signaling to the State only buts the Christian community in a weaker position. When will Pastors stop capitulating and start standing up to government overreach?
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