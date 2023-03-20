Create New Account
Swimmer EXPOSES ‘emotional blackmail’ within trans athlete debate
Published Yesterday
Donate

Glenn Beck


March 19, 2023


Riley Gaines, former University of Kentucky swimmer and a 12-time NCAA all-American athlete, refuses to stay quiet about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports — no matter how much backlash she may receive. She joins Glenn to detail why ‘people are scared’ to speak out, the ‘emotional blackmail’ some athletes receive when they do, and why allowing trans athlete to compete in women’s sports creates a dangerous ‘slippery slope.’ Plus, Gaines gives invaluable advice to those who may be in a similar situation she was once in, but who may be afraid to take a stand and speak the truth…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C6XyBDJMx8

Keywords
transgenderglenn beckncaaspeak outtrans athletesswimmertake a standwomens sportsriley gainesuniversity of kentuckyemotional blackfailall-american athlete

