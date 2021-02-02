© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2: Always Offended Podcast - Are the Covid Numbers Legit?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 02, 2021
(Oct 11, 2020) Episode 2: Holy Shit! Is Mother Nature racist and guilty of pre-meditated murder?? Are the Covid 19 death rates legitimate, or is it all bullshit? Is contracting Covid really worse than Flu? WHAT ARE THE REAL CDC NUMBERS? Is Mika Brzezinski really complete idiot? Why is she the Libtard of the week? Did Trump really have Covid 19 and is Regeneron a miracle drug. Why does Trump want it offered for FREE?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.