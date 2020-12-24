© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 55 Medical Doctors Unite for Mankind
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
320 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Subscribe to youtube and website to insure if YT pulls channel world can still connect seamlessly and insure the truth remains flowing to all.
This is a short powerful interview with one of the doctors fighting these lies is Heiko Schöning of Ärzte für Aufklärung. He was one of the speakers at the recently held conference in the Netherlands and is battling the fallacious reporting and disproportional measures under which people are suffering.
Spread this far and wide.... God Speed!
Subscribe to youtube and website to insure if YT pulls channel world can still connect seamlessly and insure the truth remains flowing to all.
This is a short powerful interview with one of the doctors fighting these lies is Heiko Schöning of Ärzte für Aufklärung. He was one of the speakers at the recently held conference in the Netherlands and is battling the fallacious reporting and disproportional measures under which people are suffering.
Spread this far and wide.... God Speed!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.